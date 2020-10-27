Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

MCHP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.31. 6,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.