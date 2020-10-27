Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

BHK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

