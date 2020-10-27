Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,706 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 551.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,354 shares in the company, valued at $71,721,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 756,760 shares of company stock worth $43,257,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,847. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

