Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,706 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 551.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,354 shares in the company, valued at $71,721,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,760 shares of company stock worth $43,257,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,847. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

