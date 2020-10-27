Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,706 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 859.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $66,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,760 shares of company stock worth $43,257,322 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. 6,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

