Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Docusign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.61.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Docusign stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.34. 40,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,400. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.