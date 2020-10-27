Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,534 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after acquiring an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,104,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,810.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,844.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,883 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,333 shares of company stock worth $13,178,336. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

