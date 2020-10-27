Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 151,246 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,246 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 565,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

