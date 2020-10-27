Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CCI traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,642. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.