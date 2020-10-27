Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after buying an additional 487,985 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $160.95. 12,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

