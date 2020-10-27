Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,759 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

