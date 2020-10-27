Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock remained flat at $$28.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,253. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

