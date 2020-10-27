Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,063,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 382,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.34. 2,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -251.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $2,611,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,786,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,879 shares of company stock worth $54,533,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

