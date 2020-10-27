Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. 57,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,187. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.