Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. 57,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,187. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit