Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 230,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

