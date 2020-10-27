Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,281. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -144.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,810,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,552,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 21,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,422,955.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,410. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

