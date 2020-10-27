Stellar Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $176.38 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Ovis, Bitbns and Stronghold. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00237546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01301530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00127810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007498 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,689 coins and its circulating supply is 20,856,497,311 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kraken, Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Vebitcoin, Cryptomate, Stronghold, C2CX, OKEx, Koinex, OTCBTC, Stellarport, BCEX, Binance, Indodax, RippleFox, Exmo, ABCC, Upbit, ZB.COM, Huobi, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Kryptono, Ovis, Kuna, Exrates, Koineks, GOPAX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

