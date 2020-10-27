Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

