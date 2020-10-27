Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 330.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 123,870 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after buying an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 54,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

