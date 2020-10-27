STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $35.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,284,000 after buying an additional 125,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 761.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,187 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 177,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

