Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $39.64 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $196,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,206 over the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

