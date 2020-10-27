StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Positive” at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. 140166 currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ STNE opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $60.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.