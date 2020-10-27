Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of SSYS opened at $13.65 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $743.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

