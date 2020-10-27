Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

