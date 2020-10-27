Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 421,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

