Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €67.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.84 ($84.51).

Shares of SAX stock traded down €1.05 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €61.95 ($72.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 516.25. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

