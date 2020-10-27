Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,777. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

