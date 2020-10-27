Sumo Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) Quiet Period Will End on October 27th

Sumo Logic’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 27th. Sumo Logic had issued 14,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $325,600,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Sumo Logic’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

