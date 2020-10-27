SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $325.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $289.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.02. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,051 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.