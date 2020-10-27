Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

SYIEY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.83. Symrise has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

