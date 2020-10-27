Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and a P/E ratio of -46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

