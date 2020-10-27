Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

SYRS stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

