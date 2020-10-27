Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

