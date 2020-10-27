Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit