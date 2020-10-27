TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.91.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,946.95 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

