TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.91.
Shares of TAL stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,946.95 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.
