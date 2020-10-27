Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 963,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.39. 21,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

