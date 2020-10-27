Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 1,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,066. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

