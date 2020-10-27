Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TARO opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

