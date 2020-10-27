Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.37. 180,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 263,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,420 shares in the company, valued at C$553,959.60. Insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150 over the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

