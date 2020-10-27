TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TCF opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.