Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities cut Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

