Telecom Italia’s (TIIAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.00. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

