Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Tembo Gold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million and a P/E ratio of -67.50.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

