Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $487,883.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,967.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TER traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

