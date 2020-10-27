Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

