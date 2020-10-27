Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 177.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 387,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 247,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

