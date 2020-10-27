The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $521.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

