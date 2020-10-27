The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.32

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 12553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.