The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.00-24.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.78. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 24.00-24.30 EPS.

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.12. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $691.86.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.