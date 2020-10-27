The Unilever Group (UL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

The Unilever Group has raised its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UL opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

