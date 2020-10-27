The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 48.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The stock has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

