Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

TVTY opened at $14.59 on Friday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

